18-year mission with Mongolian counterparts comes to an end

Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Jessica Miller and Sgt. 1st Class Juan Restrepo spend time with their Mongolian counterparts during the last rotation of the Mongolian Expeditionary Task Force liaison program in New Kabul Compound, Afghanistan, December 2020 - July 2021. This program started in 2003 shortly after the country was selected for Alaska’s state partnership program, and finally came to an end in 2021 when the camp was signed over to the Afghan Army, the METF returned to Mongolia, and the Alaska National Guardsmen returned to Alaska. (Courtesy photo)

