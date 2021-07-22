Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18-year mission with Mongolian counterparts comes to an end [Image 3 of 11]

    18-year mission with Mongolian counterparts comes to an end

    NEW KABUL COMPOUND, AFGHANISTAN

    07.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Capt. Jessica Miller and Sgt. 1st Class Juan Restrepo spend time with their Mongolian counterparts during the last rotation of the Mongolian Expeditionary Task Force liaison program in New Kabul Compound, Afghanistan, December 2020 - July 2021. This program started in 2003 shortly after the country was selected for Alaska’s state partnership program, and finally came to an end in 2021 when the camp was signed over to the Afghan Army, the METF returned to Mongolia, and the Alaska National Guardsmen returned to Alaska. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18-year mission with Mongolian counterparts comes to an end [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Kabul Compound
    Afghanistan
    Alaska National Guard
    Mongolian Armed Forces
    SPP
    AKNG

