MSST Miami Change of Command

Lt. Cmdr. Bradford Clark relieved Lt. Cmdr. Saladin Shelton as the commanding officer of Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami (91114), during a formal change of command ceremony at the unit, July 15, 2021. Rear Adm. Keith Smith, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
