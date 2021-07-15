Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSST Miami Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    MSST Miami Change of Command

    MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Lt. Cmdr. Bradford Clark relieved Lt. Cmdr. Saladin Shelton as the commanding officer of Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami (91114), during a formal change of command ceremony at the unit, July 15, 2021. Rear Adm. Keith Smith, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 19:41
    Photo ID: 6748098
    VIRIN: 210715-G-GO100-488
    Resolution: 3748x2435
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MAIMI, FL, US
    Hometown: EAST ORANGE, NJ, US
    Hometown: LETART, WV, US
    Web Views: 59
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSST Miami Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Cmdr. Shelton receives award at MSST Miami change of command
    MSST Miami Change of Command
    MSST Miami Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New commander at helm of MSST Miami

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Change of Command
    MSTT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT