Lt. Cmdr. Bradford Clark relieved Lt. Cmdr. Saladin Shelton as the commanding officer of Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami (91114), during a formal change of command ceremony at the unit, July 15, 2021. Rear Adm. Keith Smith, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 19:41 Photo ID: 6748097 VIRIN: 210715-G-GO100-411 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.01 MB Location: MIAMI, FL, US Hometown: EAST ORANGE, NJ, US Hometown: LETART, WV, US Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSST Miami Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.