Lt. Cmdr. Shelton receives award at MSST Miami change of command

Rear Adm. Keith Smith, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presents an award to Lt. Cmdr. Saladin Shelton, commanding officer of Maritime Safety and Security Team Miami (91114), during a formal change of command ceremony at the unit, July 15, 2021. In January 2005, the Coast Guard commissioned MSST Miami. Since that time, the unit has developed a stellar reputation in military and law enforcement operations domestically and overseas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

