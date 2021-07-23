Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210722-N-KU796-1252 BREMERTON, Wash. (July 22, 2021) USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits Puget Sound to Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 18:44
    Photo ID: 6748044
    VIRIN: 210722-N-KU796-1252
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Homeport
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Deployment
    Puget Sound

