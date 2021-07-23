USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns To Homeport

210722-N-NH257-1022 BREMERTON, Wash. (July 22, 2021) USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Puget Sound to Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 18:44
|Photo ID:
|6748042
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-NH257-1022
|Resolution:
|5523x3125
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
