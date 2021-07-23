Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns To Homeport [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns To Homeport

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210722-N-NH257-1022 BREMERTON, Wash. (July 22, 2021) USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Puget Sound to Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns To Homeport [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns To Homeport
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns From Deployment

    Homeport
    CVN 71
    Bremerton
    Washington
    Theodore Roosevelt
    TR

