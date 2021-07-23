Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vella Gulf [Image 17 of 19]

    Vella Gulf

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210723-N-RG587-1373 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2021) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Kaitlynn Garrett, greets her mother in front of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), following a scheduled deployment to the 6th and 5th fleet areas of operations, July 23. Vella Gulf is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S, allied and partner interests(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 18:47
    Photo ID: 6748039
    VIRIN: 210723-N-RG587-1373
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 813.95 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vella Gulf [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "USS Vella Gulf
    CG 72
    CSG-2
    HSM-74
    OFRP

