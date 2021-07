210723-N-RG587-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2021) Sailors man the rails aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), as the ship returns to it's homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, following a scheduled deployment to the 6th and 5th fleet areas of operations, July 23. Vella Gulf is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S, allied and partner interests(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 18:46 Photo ID: 6748027 VIRIN: 210723-N-RG587-1079 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 830.26 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vella Gulf [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.