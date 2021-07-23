210723-N-RG587-1190 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 23, 2021) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, Director, Joint and Fleet Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, addresses the crew of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), following a scheduled deployment to the 6th and 5th fleet areas of operations, July 23. Vella Gulf is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S, allied and partner interests(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

