167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron

Airmen with the 167th Operations Group and helicopter maintainers with Amentum offload a UH-1N Huey helicopter from the 1st Helicopter Squadron from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing during at the conclusion of a helicopter loading training on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 21, 2021. The training improved the efficiency and effectiveness of loading and transporting these types of helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US