Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron [Image 1 of 14]

    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Airmen with the 167th Operations Group and helicopter maintainers with Amentum maintain the tail position tail of a UH-1N Huey helicopter from the 1st Helicopter Squadron while offloading it from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing during a helicopter loading training on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 21, 2021. The training improved the efficiency and effectiveness of loading and transporting these types of helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 13:00
    Photo ID: 6747444
    VIRIN: 210721-Z-WS080-1001
    Resolution: 2120x1415
    Size: 638.77 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron
    167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    1st Helicopter Squadron
    WVANG
    167AW
    1HS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT