167th Conducts Helicopter Training with 1st Helicopter Squadron

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Kunkleman, a loadmaster with the 167th Operations Group tightens a chain securing a UH-1N Huey helicopter from the 1st Helicopter Squadron onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft with the 167th Airlift Wing during a helicopter loading training on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 21, 2021. The training improved the efficiency and effectiveness of loading and transporting these types of helicopters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

