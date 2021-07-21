Lutz Andres, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz pest management, and Konstantin “Konnie” Gross, garrison environmental team, scoop goldfish out of a mostly drained water basin at a military wash rack on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, with pool-cleaning nets and dump them into drums filled with clean water. The basin over their shoulders also needed to be purged of goldfish.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 02:14 Photo ID: 6746803 VIRIN: 210721-O-SK857-801 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 4.31 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison rescues thousands of goldfish found living at military wash rack [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.