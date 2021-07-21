Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison rescues thousands of goldfish found living at military wash rack [Image 3 of 3]

    GERMANY

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Lutz Andres, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz pest management, and Konstantin “Konnie” Gross, garrison environmental team, scoop goldfish out of a mostly drained water basin at a military wash rack on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, with pool-cleaning nets and dump them into drums filled with clean water. The basin over their shoulders also needed to be purged of goldfish.

