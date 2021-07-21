Lutz Andres, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz pest management, and Konstantin “Konnie” Gross, garrison environmental team, scoop goldfish out of a mostly drained water basin at a military wash rack on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, with pool-cleaning nets and dump them into drums filled with clean water. The basin over their shoulders also needed to be purged of goldfish.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6746803
|VIRIN:
|210721-O-SK857-801
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Garrison rescues thousands of goldfish found living at military wash rack
