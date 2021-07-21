Garrison rescues thousands of goldfish found living at military wash rack

Lutz Andres scoops goldfish from the water basin near the military wash rack on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany July 21. Andres and a colleague rescued thousands of fish from the contaminated water and placed them in an artificial pond.

