Lutz Andres scoops goldfish from the water basin near the military wash rack on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany July 21. Andres and a colleague rescued thousands of fish from the contaminated water and placed them in an artificial pond.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6746800
|VIRIN:
|210721-O-SK857-628
|Resolution:
|2284x3197
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison rescues thousands of goldfish found living at military wash rack [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Garrison rescues thousands of goldfish found living at military wash rack
LEAVE A COMMENT