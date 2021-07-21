Garrison rescues thousands of goldfish found living at military wash rack

Lutz Andres pours water and goldfish into an artificial pond ending the journey and helping save thousands of goldfish from life inside the water basin of a military wash rack in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 02:14
|Location:
|DE
