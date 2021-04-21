A local surfing veteran emphasizes important knowledge to ocean goers

Toshio Gakiya, a surfing veteran with 40 years of experience, talked to the Marines to share his knowledge and lessons learned, hoping to send a message out to service members and their families who are new to the island or to any water activities April 22, 2021.

