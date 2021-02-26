Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Yoshie Makiyama 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Navy Lt. Youree H. Posey III, the chaplain of Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, talks to the staff at Rainbow Heights, an Okinawa city mother and child-life support facility, and also an emergency shelter for mothers and their children.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 20:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bottled water, hygiene items, hope: Chaplain delivers Marines' sincerity to mother, child facility [Image 3 of 3], by Yoshie Makiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Donation
    Shelter
    Big Circle
    Spring 2021

