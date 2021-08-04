Bottled water, hygiene items, hope: Chaplain delivers Marines' sincerity to mother, child facility

A silver car loaded with bottled water and hygiene supplies winded its way down a narrow, maze-like road in Okinawa city Feb. 26, 2021. These supplies were a collection of donations from Marines to be shared with those in need in the local community.



Once the car reached its destination, Navy Lt. Youree H. Posey, chaplain of Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, started unloading water, paper towels, detergent and more to donate to a home for single mothers and their children.



Rainbow Heights, an Okinawa city mother and child-life support facility, and also an emergency shelter for mothers and their children, was Posey's destination and in need of household supplies, especially water and hygiene products.



“A lot of our children are here due to emergencies. The mothers reached here without bringing many items from their home," explained the director of the shelter. "They really need water and basic hygiene products."



Ichiro Umehara, the community relations specialist for Camps Courtney and McTureous who has been involved in good will activities with Rainbow Height almost 20 years, was surprised at the amount of items Posey brought even though Umehara informed Posey the shelter's needed items just a little over a week ago.



The shelter can house up to 10 families. Six families with 13 children including two infants are the current residents.

“The donations really help us. As there are limited public funds available to support the families except the seasonal occasions and Mr. Umehara asked us what we really need for those families,” said a mother and child support staff, “we are really grateful.”



According to the staff, water and hygiene products are used in every family, but mothers with infants especially appreciate the water because they use it to make milk. Facility distributes the supplies on certain days, so families do not need to stick them up in their limited space. She explained in detail that the food donations or juice are also appreciated but small children tend to refuse unfamiliar food.



"For this donation, the support came from a group of Marines, sailors, and spouses," said Posey. "We all have been impacted by this pandemic. In order to find healing at a physical level and an emotional or spiritual level, we must strive to do our part in lending a helping hand to those in need."

After placing all the donation items, Posey explained items one by one since they were all written in English. The director expressed his gratitude saying that the mothers and children sure would appreciate.



According to Posey, this was not his first time providing assistance to Rainbow Heights. He visited them last spring with a few other donations. He sat down and talked with the staff and learned about the tremendous work they are doing for the community and those in need.



"I want those mothers and children to know they are cared for and loved regardless of their current situation in life," expressed Posey. "Through the hardships they face, I desire for them to find that they are not alone in their struggles and others are standing by to offer help as they journey towards hope."

