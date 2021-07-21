PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2021) U.S. Sailors in the color guard aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) stand on an aircraft elevator during a burial-at-sea ceremony July 21, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting a homeport shift from San Diego to Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hayden J. Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 18:23 Photo ID: 6746346 VIRIN: 210721-N-AJ964-1654 Resolution: 2505x1856 Size: 2.32 MB Location: FPO, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Hayden Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.