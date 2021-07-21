PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2021) U.S. Sailors in the color guard aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) stand on an aircraft elevator during a burial-at-sea ceremony July 21, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting a homeport shift from San Diego to Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hayden J. Burns)
