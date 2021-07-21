Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    FPO, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Hayden Burns 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2021) U.S. Sailors fire a rifle salute during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 21, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt is conducting a homeport shift from San Diego to Bremerton, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hayden J. Burns)

    TAGS

    Burial at Sea
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

