    A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor [Image 11 of 11]

    A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Qassem Al-Araji, Iraq National Security Advisor; Staff General al-Shimary, Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Center – Iraq and a military delegation from the Government of Iraq for the next iteration of the U.S.-Iraq Military Technical Talks, as part of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 17:55
    Photo ID: 6746314
    VIRIN: 210722-D-XI929-2017
    Resolution: 7799x5199
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S.
    talks
    Iraq
    SecDefAustin
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
    Qasim al-Araji

