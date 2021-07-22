Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Qassem Al-Araji, Iraq National Security Advisor; Staff General al-Shimary, Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Center – Iraq and a military delegation from the Government of Iraq for the next iteration of the U.S.-Iraq Military Technical Talks, as part of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|07.22.2021
|07.22.2021 17:55
|6746314
|210722-D-XI929-2017
|7799x5199
|4.02 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|8
|1
This work, A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
