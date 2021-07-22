Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor [Image 9 of 11]

    A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Mara E. Karlin greets Iraq Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 17:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Pentagon
    talks
    Iraq
    SecDefAustin
    Qasim al-Araji

