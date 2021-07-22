Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Mara E. Karlin greets Iraq Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6746311
|VIRIN:
|210722-D-XI929-2014
|Resolution:
|5418x3156
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT