A/ASD International Security Affairs hosts Iraq National Security Advisor

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Qassem Al-Araji, Iraq National Security Advisor; Staff General al-Shimary, Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Center – Iraq and a military delegation from the Government of Iraq for the next iteration of the U.S.-Iraq Military Technical Talks, as part of the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 22, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

