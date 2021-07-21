21st FSS welcomes new commander

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, 21st Mission Support Group commander, presents U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Heath McKim, 21st Force Support Squadron incoming commander, with the squadron guidon during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of power from one commander to another. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

