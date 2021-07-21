21st FSS welcomes new commander

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marietta Sanders, 21st Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, receives the Meritorious Service Award for outstanding achievement and service at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. Sanders was charged with providing force support services to the Air Force’s fourth largest wing, caring for 8,000 Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

