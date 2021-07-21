Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st FSS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    21st FSS welcomes new commander

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Marietta Sanders, 21st Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, receives the Meritorious Service Award for outstanding achievement and service at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. Sanders was charged with providing force support services to the Air Force’s fourth largest wing, caring for 8,000 Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
