21st FSS welcomes new commander

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heath McKim, 21st Force Support Squadron incoming commander, returns his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. The 21st FFS mission is to develop and support total force resilient Airman, Guardians and their families to sustain the Peterson-Schriever Garrison and its mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

