    21st FSS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heath McKim, 21st Force Support Squadron incoming commander, returns his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. The 21st FFS mission is to develop and support total force resilient Airman, Guardians and their families to sustain the Peterson-Schriever Garrison and its mission partners. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    This work, 21st FSS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

