Members of Joint Task Force Alpha work through step 2 (Describe Environmental Effects on Operations) of the Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 16:50
|Photo ID:
|6746125
|VIRIN:
|210719-D-LM057-490
|Resolution:
|1383x1038
|Size:
|337.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT