PANAMAX Alpha 21

MAJ Robert Diaz, WHINSEC instructor, facilitates for the members of Joint Task Force Alpha during the Human Rights and Democracy block of instruction. Human Right scenarios are incorporated throughout the PANAMAX to reinforce the training received by the team. Photo by Panama National Police Major Elaine Cedeño.
