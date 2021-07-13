Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PANAMAX Alpha 21 [Image 1 of 2]

    PANAMAX Alpha 21

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    MAJ Robert Diaz, WHINSEC instructor, facilitates for the members of Joint Task Force Alpha during the Human Rights and Democracy block of instruction. Human Right scenarios are incorporated throughout the PANAMAX to reinforce the training received by the team. Photo by Panama National Police Major Elaine Cedeño.

    This work, PANAMAX Alpha 21 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PANAMAX Alpha 21
    Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield

    PANAMAX 2021 gets underway

    Panama
    PANAMAX
    ussouthcom
    Army South
    WHINSEC
    Army University

