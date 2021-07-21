USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course

210721-N-MT581-2668
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2021) Ensign Jacob Csukker, from Delphos, Ohio, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), rinses oleoresin capsicum (OC) from his eyes following a sentry security qualifying course during a routine underway, July 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
