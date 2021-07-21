USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course

210721-N-MT581-1883
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2021) Ensign Jacob Csukker, left, from Delphos, Ohio, goes through a sentry security qualifying course aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) during a routine underway, July 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6745885
|VIRIN:
|210721-N-MT581-1883
|Resolution:
|2586x1470
|Size:
|337.3 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DELPHOS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
