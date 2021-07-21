Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course [Image 8 of 10]

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Spencer 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    210721-N-MT581-3065

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 21, 2021) Ensign Georgina Machokoto, from Harare, Zimbabwe, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), goes through a sentry security qualifying course during a routine underway, July 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 15:40
    Photo ID: 6745889
    VIRIN: 210721-N-MT581-3065
    Resolution: 2874x2097
    Size: 229.75 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HARARE, ZW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course
    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Sentry Security Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    USS John P. Murtha
    Make a Difference
    Win Everyday
    B Great

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT