    Raptors at sun down

    Raptors at sun down

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing sits on the flight line during sunset at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 21, 2021. The F-22 is the leading catalyst in the Air Force’s ability to provide decisive air dominance in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 12:36
    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
