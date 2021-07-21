A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing sits on the flight line during sunset at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 21, 2021. The F-22 is the leading catalyst in the Air Force’s ability to provide decisive air dominance in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6745303
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-DB615-1074
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptors at sun down [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
