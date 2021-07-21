Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall defenders on the line [Image 3 of 9]

    Team Tyndall defenders on the line

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Bokowy, 325th Security Forces Squadron response force member, left, and Tech. Sgt. Tia Garland, 325th SFS flight sergeant, right, pose for a photo at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 21, 2021. Team Tyndall defenders stood watch on the flight line to ensure the safety and security of the unit’s aircraft in support of the F-22 Formal Training Unit’s capstone at NAS Key West. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 12:36
    Photo ID: 6745301
    VIRIN: 210721-F-DB615-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Tyndall defenders on the line [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    flight line
    F-22
    Security Forces
    defender
    Team Tyndall

