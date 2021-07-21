A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing sits on the flight line during sunset at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, July 21, 2021. The F-22 is the leading catalyst in the Air Force’s ability to provide decisive air dominance in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 12:35 Photo ID: 6745299 VIRIN: 210721-F-DB615-1076 Resolution: 7692x4415 Size: 1.68 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Raptors at sun down [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.