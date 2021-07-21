An AH-64E Apache helicopter sits outside of a hangar as the Soldiers of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct downed aircraft recovery training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 21. Downed aircraft recovery team training allows Soldiers to maintain their tactical job proficiency as well as maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 08:25 Photo ID: 6744831 VIRIN: 210721-A-OL598-1019 Resolution: 5836x3891 Size: 10.26 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct downed aircraft recovery training. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.