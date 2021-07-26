Marne Air AH-64 maintainers learn about the AH-64E.

Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Spc. Cody McKnight, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer assigned to the 3rd Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Spc. Cody McKnight, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, performs diagnostics on an aircraft during downed aircraft recovery training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 21. Downed aircraft recovery team training allows Soldiers to maintain their tactical job proficiency as well as maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Ga. —The AH-64 Apache helicopter maintenance Soldiers of the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, continues training to learn how to uphold and fix the AH-64E Apache helicopters at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, as the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, continues fielding the aircraft until the end of 2021.



The previous model of Apache used by the brigade was the AH-64D. In February the 3rd Sqn., 17th Cav. Regt., started rotating Soldiers through a two week and a half week course to learn about the new aircraft.



“The first two weeks were Echo specific which explained the new systems installed in the aircraft and the new capabilities,” said Staff Sgt. Clay Morris, an AH-64 armament, electrical and avionic systems repairer assigned to D Troop, 3rd Sqn., 17th Cav. Regt. “The half week at the end explained the differences between the Delta and the Echo.”



The AH-64E model consolidated multiple operating systems into one unit which increases maintenance efficiency and troubleshooting issues, Morris continued, but the biggest change for the AH-64 armament, electrical and avionic systems repairers is the efficiency in the wiring system.



“The Delta model used splice junctions for wires, which meant if we needed to do a wire maintenance we had to find that splice point in big bundle of wires and trouble shoot from there,” Morris said. “The Echo uses cannon plugs which makes it a lot easier to troubleshoot, because it’s easier to change out a pin rather than an entire splice and whole new wire.”



The AH-64E also benefits mechanical maintainers who work on the aircraft’s drive train.



“Some of the maintenance tasks are easier because there is more room inside of the Echo,” said Sgt. Brandon Brookes, an AH-64 Helicopter Repairer assigned to D Troop, 3rd Sqn., 17th Cav. Regt. “Then moved things on the aircraft in difference place which make them easier to access.”



As the brigade continues to field the AH-64E Apache helicopters, the maintenance Soldiers of 3rd Sqn., 17th Cav. Regt., will continue learning about and training on the aircraft.



The unit will continue conducting the classes until the end of 2021 to train the new Soldier coming from advanced individual training.