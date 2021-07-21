Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct downed aircraft recovery training. [Image 5 of 8]

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct downed aircraft recovery training.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Cody McKnight, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, performs diagnostics on an aircraft during downed aircraft recovery training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 21. Downed aircraft recovery team training allows Soldiers to maintain their tactical job proficiency as well as maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct downed aircraft recovery training. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

