Spc. Cody McKnight, an AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, performs diagnostics on an aircraft during downed aircraft recovery training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 21. Downed aircraft recovery team training allows Soldiers to maintain their tactical job proficiency as well as maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 08:24 Photo ID: 6744829 VIRIN: 210721-A-OL598-1011 Resolution: 6548x4365 Size: 9.31 MB Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct downed aircraft recovery training. [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Andrew McNeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.