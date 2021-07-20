Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210720-N-NY362-1067 ARABIAN SEA (July 20, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Amanda Wagner, right, fires an M500 shotgun during a live-fire qualification course aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 20. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 06:30
    Photo ID: 6744676
    VIRIN: 210720-N-NY362-1067
    Resolution: 4315x3323
    Size: 959.85 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification

    Qualification
    Live-fire
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    M500

