USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification

210720-N-NY362-1041 ARABIAN SEA (July 20, 2021) – Sailors participate in an M500 shotgun live-fire qualification course aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 20. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

