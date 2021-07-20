Royal Air Force Sqn. Ldr. Clive Wood, left, Royal Air Force Alconbury and RAF Molesworth RAF commander; U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Filler, center left, 501st Combat Support Wing commander; Brigadier Tim Seal, center right, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire; and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, right, Third Air Force commander, pose for a group photo after a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, July 20, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 06:28
|Photo ID:
|6744673
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-IM475-1021
|Resolution:
|6835x4557
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501 CSW Change of Command [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
