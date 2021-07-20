Royal Air Force Sqn. Ldr. Clive Wood, left, Royal Air Force Alconbury and RAF Molesworth RAF commander; U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Filler, center left, 501st Combat Support Wing commander; Brigadier Tim Seal, center right, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire; and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, right, Third Air Force commander, pose for a group photo after a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, July 20, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 06:28 Photo ID: 6744673 VIRIN: 210720-F-IM475-1021 Resolution: 6835x4557 Size: 3.24 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501 CSW Change of Command [Image 22 of 22], by SrA Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.