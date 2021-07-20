Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501 CSW Change of Command [Image 20 of 22]

    501 CSW Change of Command

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, left, Third Air Force commander; Brigadier Tim Seal, center, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire; and Royal Air Force Sqn. Ldr. Clive Wood, right, Royal Air Force Alconbury and RAF Molesworth RAF commander, greet each other after a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, July 20, 2021. The ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    Change of Command
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    501 CSW
    501CSW

