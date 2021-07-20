501 CSW Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Filler, 501st Combat Support Wing incoming commander, stands at attention during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, July 20, 2021. Prior to assuming command of the 501st CSW, Filler served as the vice commander of the 39th Air Base Wing, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

