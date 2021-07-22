Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Citadel Pacific 2021 [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi Citadel Pacific 2021

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210722-N-VI040-1099 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 22, 2021) Hospitalman Devon Penrod, assigned to Navy Readiness and Training Unit Atsugi, assists Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Davier Shedrackantompierti, who role plays as an assault victim during an Anti-Terrorism Training (ATT) drill conducted onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21). CP21 is an annual force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) designed to enhance the readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to internal or external threats onboard installations within Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Hawaii, Navy Region Korea and Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 04:09
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi Citadel Pacific 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training Exercise
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    Readiness
    Citadel Pacific 2021
    CP21

