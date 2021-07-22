Naval Air Facility Atsugi Citadel Pacific 2021

210722-N-VI040-1098 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 22, 2021) Hospitalman Devon Penrod, assigned to Navy Readiness and Training Unit Atsugi, assists Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Davier Shedrackantompierti, who role plays as an assault victim during an Anti-Terrorism Training (ATT) drill conducted onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21). CP21 is an annual force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) designed to enhance the readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to internal or external threats onboard installations within Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Hawaii, Navy Region Korea and Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Location: KANAGAWA, JP