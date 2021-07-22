Naval Air Facility Atsugi Citadel Pacific 2021

210722-N-VI040-1066 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (July 22, 2021) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Basset, Anti-Terrorism Training Team inspector, observes and evaluates a Naval Air Facility Atsugi Security Force Sailor on his performance while he engaged in assisting a victim during a simulated crisis as part of Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21). CP21 is an annual force protection exercise conducted by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) designed to enhance the readiness and capability of Navy security forces to respond to internal or external threats onboard installations within Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Hawaii, Navy Region Korea and Joint Region Marianas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

