CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 Emergency Family Assistance Center

Dalia McCrae, center director of USO Sasebo, provides support to Airman Jacob Rahiri at a simulated emergency family assistance center in the CFAS Fleet and Family Support Center during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) July 22, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

