Personnel Specialist 1st Class Jaynielsenjan Tagalog provides support to Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Eric Samuels at a simulated emergency family assistance center in the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Fleet and Family Support Center during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) July 22, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 00:26 Photo ID: 6744337 VIRIN: 210722-N-HI376-1033 Resolution: 5193x3414 Size: 1.3 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 Emergency Family Assistance Center [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.