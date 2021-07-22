Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 Emergency Family Assistance Center

    CFAS Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 Emergency Family Assistance Center

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Aki Nichols, public affairs officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), provides public affairs guidance to members of a simulated emergency family assistance center at the CFAS Fleet and Family Support Center during Exercise Citadel Pacific 2021 (CP21) July 22, 2021. CP21 is an anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to enhance readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Navy installations for potential force protection situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 00:25
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Fleet and Family Support Center
    CFAS
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    Emergency Family Assistance Center
    Citadel Pacific 2021

