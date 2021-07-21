National Best Warrior Competition 2021

Competitors in the Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition tread water for as long as they can during the water survival training at the 2021 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo Military Reservation, Arizona, July 21 2021. The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year (US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Smith)

